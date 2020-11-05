From The Daily Morning Astorian, Nov. 5, 1889:
• The greater part of the wreck of the Ancon will be allowed to rust and rot where the accident occurred, the machinery being old and out of date, and not worth the cost of saving it and bringing it home.
Note: Built in 1867, the steamship Ancon was rebuilt as an ocean-going vessel in 1872. From 1884 to 1889, she was taking excursions to Alaska, but also visited other ports, including Portland.
Her career was not without blemishes, however. She rammed into a ship in 1878, and grounded on a rock in 1886. Her undoing was in Loring Bay, Alaska.
A passenger told the Sacramento Record-Union that the crew cast off from the dock from the wrong end of the vessel. Consequently, she drifted straight into the nearby rocks, where she got hung up and began to crack.
Albert Bierstadt's "Wreck of the Ancon" is shown; what remained in 1895 is shown.
Luckily, the only fatality was the Ancon. (http://bit.ly/Ancon01, http://bit.ly/Ancon02)
