On Feb. 13, Olney Walluski Fire and Rescue posted the photos shown of a sea lion who was stranded on a road in Olney on their Facebook page.
So what happened to him? Well, this sea lion wasn't as lucky as the one found roaming around in Castle Rock, Washington, that's for sure. He was herded into a trailer, driven back to the Columbia River, and happily swam away (bit.ly/CRsealion).
The Cannon Beach Gazette reports that the Oregon State Police were called over to Olney, but after several hours of having no luck convincing the wayward pinniped to stay out of the road (it kept coming back), the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s law enforcement was called, who then called the West Coast Marine Mammal Stranding Network.
In the end, because they thought the Olney sea lion seemed to be behaving strangely, and was "likely sick or injured" — and, in the interest of putting public safety first — the decision was made to euthanize him. Results from the ongoing necropsy are inconclusive so far.
