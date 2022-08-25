Ear: Swimming

The sad list of summer drownings grew larger last weekend in Seaside. The Aug. 25, 1890 edition of The Daily Morning Astorian mentioned a similar incident, also in Seaside.

The young man had been warned to be cautious in the surf and riptide, but “when he found he was being carried out, he attempted to swim back against the current, which was impossible for anyone to do,” the newspaper reported. He exhausted himself in his desperation, and disappeared from sight.

Tags

Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column. Contact her at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com.