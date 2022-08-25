The sad list of summer drownings grew larger last weekend in Seaside. The Aug. 25, 1890 edition of The Daily Morning Astorian mentioned a similar incident, also in Seaside.
The young man had been warned to be cautious in the surf and riptide, but “when he found he was being carried out, he attempted to swim back against the current, which was impossible for anyone to do,” the newspaper reported. He exhausted himself in his desperation, and disappeared from sight.
Even in 1890, informed swimmers knew what to do: “… Instead of attempting to swim back against the current, (the swimmer) lets himself be carried along with it,” the newspaper advised, “knowing that after a little, the current will lose its force and be lost in the volume of water farther from shore, then at his leisure he can swim back and regain the beach at a more favorable point.”
A gentleman from the East Coast noted that the “life saving appliances on the beach were very meager … At all watering places where surf bathing is indulged in, it is the custom to have a raft or float anchored beyond the breakers, where bathers who desire a long swim may rest … To it are attached life lines connected with the shore, and a case of drowning is seldom heard of.” A good idea, even now.