Henry Aldridge & Son Ltd. in England is holding another RMS Titanic memorabilia auction on June 20 (bit.ly/gillcoin), and one of the items is described as a 1906 U.S. silver half dollar — even though the date on the coin is 1889. It is shown courtesy of Henry Aldridge & Son.
The coin was found on the body of John W. Gill, a second-class passenger sailing to America to start a new life. His bride of two months, Sarah, was to join him later. Before burying him at sea, several objects were recovered from his body and catalogued to be returned to his widow, one of which was the coin. Sarah was in such a state of shock at his death, and their ruined future, she didn't speak for 20 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.