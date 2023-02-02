Ear: Tilly

A morsel from The Daily Astorian, Feb. 2, 1881:

• From a private letter received in this city from Mr. Albert Roeder, head keeper at the lighthouse on Tillamook Rock ... (who) says the wind seemed to shake the entire rock. It lifted sacks of coal and hurled them from the rock like sacks of feathers. The seas struck with such force as to throw the spray a considerable distance above the top of the lighthouse, completely burying it for several minutes at a time as if beneath a mighty deluge.

Tags

Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column. Contact her at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com.