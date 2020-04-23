On April 18, the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office posted sad tidings on their Facebook page: "Today the camp host to Sand Lake Recreation Area discovered that a 40-foot male grey whale washed up on Sand Lake (about 15 miles south of Tillamook) overnight." The whale is pictured, courtesy of the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.
"We at the sheriff's office do not recommend they use dynamite this time to dispose of it. It didn't go well last time." With those words, they posted the link to the KATU footage of the Oregon Highway Division blowing up a decomposing whale on the beach in Florence in 1970 (bit.ly/kaboomwhale).
Thankfully, the flying fetid blubber fiasco was not repeated. This whale was buried in the sand by state parks and recreation department beach rangers and a local contractor. R.I.P.
