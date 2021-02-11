Astorian Peter Marsh (sea-to-summit.net) sent in this BBC tidbit, "Brexit: 'Under-loved' fish renamed for British tastes" (bitly.com/brexfish), filed under Smart Fish Marketing 101.
England's Brexit from the European Union has caused an unexpected problem: Now there are difficulties selling two of the most popular seafood exports — the megrim sole and the spider crab — to the European Union, which previously bought 98% of the sole and 85% of the crab. Worse yet, both species are quite unpopular in England. Why?
Some sharp folks at Cornish Fish Producers' Organisation did some research and found that their names had "negative connotations." The solution: Rebrand them, of course. They are now called Cornish sole and Cornish King crab.
"It can only be a good thing," fisherman Johnny Murt opined about the changes. Will it work? Time will tell.