For North Coast cat lovers: An incredible at-sea cat rescue happened earlier this month off the coast of Thailand, NationThailand.com reports.
When a fishing vessel caught fire and began to sink 8 miles out at sea, the crew abandoned ship. The Thai navy was called in to check for any oil spillage, and as the sailors approached the sinking vessel, they noticed four drenched and terrified cats perched on a beam, with only a few feet left above the water.
The crew immediately took action, Facebook user Nookool.b reported. The crewmen jumped in the water (Nokool's photo is shown, inset) and carried each cat on their backs until all four were saved. A closeup of one of the rescuers is shown, courtesy of YahooNews (bit.ly/fourcatz).
The four cats were dehydrated, but not injured, and are healthy. The eight fishermen were fine, too. They were rescued by a passing fishing vessel, according to NationThailand.com.