Michelin Research & Development and two Swiss inventors have collaborated to come up with the Wing Sail Mobility project, an "automated, telescopic, inflatable wing sail system" for merchant ships and pleasure craft.
Using sails will help ships reduce fuel consumption, lowering carbon dioxide emissions and improving fuel efficiency by up to 20% — depending on the type of vessel, its route and, of course, the weather conditions.
The sail system can be used on most ships but is deemed "especially suitable" for car and bulk carriers, and oil and gas tankers. The system can be installed as original equipment on new vessels or retrofitted on older ones. Since the mast is retractable, ships using this sail system can also easily enter harbors or go under bridges.
The first sail system will be fitted on a merchant ship in 2022. Once the trial phase is complete, Michelin expects to go into production.