There's a new kid in town in high resolution ocean seafloor mapping, the 72-foot uncrewed surface vehicle Surveyor, launched by Saildrone (saildrone.com), MarineTechnologyNews.com reports. The previous model, the 23-foot Saildrone Explorer, covered more than 500,000 nautical miles.
The Surveyor, pictured courtesy of Saildrone, carries acoustic instruments to map deep ocean waters up to almost 23,000 feet deep (the Titanic rests at only 12,500 feet).
It also carries equipment that can measure ocean currents, figure out what is in the water column and an echo sounder to assess fish stock. It uses renewable solar energy to power its "sensor suite."
The most important aspect of the Surveyor is that its survey capability is just as good as that of a manned survey ship but it operates at a fraction of the cost and no human lives are risked at sea.