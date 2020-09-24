Let's hope the Pacific Northwest orcas don't get any ideas …
MaritimeExecutive.com reports that aggressive orcas off the coast of Spain are attacking sailboats, leaving a trail of wreckage and flummoxed scientists (bit.ly/angryorcas).
Salvamento Maritimo, Spain's search and rescue agency, has had to tow in several yachts and sailing racers that have been damaged and/or disabled by ramming orcas recently. An orca is shown in action, courtesy of the Salvamento Maritimo's Twitter feed (bit.ly/orcatweet).
Scientists don't know why the orcas are suddenly exhibiting this behavior. Are they angry? Or, are they just entertaining themselves? Time will tell.
Thankfully, marine biologists say that no fatal orca attack on humans in the wild has ever been reported. Yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.