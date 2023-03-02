Thanks to writer Peter Marsh for this maritime note: Kirsten Neuschäfer, 40, of South Africa, sailing the 36-foot Minnehaha, has a good shot at becoming the first woman to win the solo world circumnavigation the 30,000-mile Golden Globe Race, which started last September, according to the NYPost.com. There's a live tracker at goldengloberace.com/live-tracker
The no-GPS race started with 16 sailors, and only four are left. She is four days ahead of her nearest competitor, despite going 105 miles out of her way to rescue Tapio Lehtinen, of Finland, from a life raft after his yacht sank in the Indian Ocean. She did have to temporarily use her emergency GPS to find him, though.
"He was onboard," Neuschäfer told race officials. "We drank a rum together, and then we sent him on his merry way" on an awaiting freighter, she added. She went back to the race and has already rounded the treacherous Cape Horn, heading for France.
The prize is a trophy and $6,069, but that's not her motivation. "The single-handed aspect was the one that drew me," Neuschäfer told National Public Radio. "I really like the aspect of sailing by celestial navigation, sailing old school ... it's almost like ... trying to reach the peak of Everest." (Photo: Golden Globe Race/Instagram)