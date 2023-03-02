Ear: Race

Thanks to writer Peter Marsh for this maritime note: Kirsten Neuschäfer, 40, of South Africa, sailing the 36-foot Minnehaha, has a good shot at becoming the first woman to win the solo world circumnavigation the 30,000-mile Golden Globe Race, which started last September, according to the NYPost.com. There's a live tracker at goldengloberace.com/live-tracker

The no-GPS race started with 16 sailors, and only four are left. She is four days ahead of her nearest competitor, despite going 105 miles out of her way to rescue Tapio Lehtinen, of Finland, from a life raft after his yacht sank in the Indian Ocean. She did have to temporarily use her emergency GPS to find him, though.

Tags

Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column. Contact her at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com.