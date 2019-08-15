"The fishing vessel Chellissa has added some boozy cargo on behalf of Pilot House Distilling," Astorian reporter Edward Stratton revealed. "The distillery, recently acquired by Buoy Beer Co., strapped two barrels with about 30 cases worth of its A-O Whisky aboard the fishing vessel to test a method of aging spirits at sea." Christina Cary's photo of the barrel loading is shown.
"Larry Cary, the co-founder of Pilot House and a co-owner with Buoy Beer, said the movement of the whiskey inside the barrel will speed up the aging process, likely resulting in a dark single-malt whiskey. How it turns out will determine what kind of liquor Pilot House sends out in its next test batch on a boat to Alaska."
"We wanted to see what kind of flavors this would impart," Larry told Edward. "I'm assuming we’ll get some salty notes because of the sea air and the water."
"The Chellissa will carry the whiskey for the next few months," Edward noted, "before it is brought back and bottled by December for sale in the distillery’s tasting room on Duane Street."
"We’ll proof them and bottle them and see what’s left," Larry added, "unless the sailors out there got thirsty."
