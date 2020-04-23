Unfortunately, while the steamer Great Republic crossed the Columbia River bar on April 19, 1879, the captain and the pilot disagreed on the location of Sand Island. In the meantime, Sand Island found them, and they ran hard aground. The stranded vessel is pictured, courtesy of Oregon Historical Society Research Library.
Local tugs picked up all of the almost 900 passengers. Later, the crew abandoned the ship, which was breaking up. All went smoothly until the very last boat, which overturned in heavy seas and killed 11 crewmen. (bit.ly/GrtRepub)
The wreck became a local sensation, and these were among the items that appeared in the The Daily Astorian on April 29, 1879:
• The Canby, Oneatta, Rip Van Winkle and other steamers made special trips to Sand Island on Sunday, with excursionists. Sand Island, with the wrecked steamship for an attraction, will become a popular summer resort "before we know it."
• Everyone who goes to the wreck brings home some relic. The wonder is how the ship ever held so much.
The wreck was still a talking point in the The Daily Morning Astorian six years later, on April 28, 1885: "Mrs. B. Nichols, living at 20 N. Ninth St., has a jar of butter that was saved from the wreck of the Great Republic. … The butter has a gilt edge appearance, and smells sweet …"
Portions of the ship are still occasionally visible, only at very low tide. Invisible, and to date, lost, are the millions in silver and gold she was carrying.
