Want to create a video from Santa for that special child who puts a twinkle in your eye? Head on over to the Portable North Pole and get going (portablenorthpole.com).
You can create a free short video — during which Santa mentions the child by name — either on the website, or by using the app, which is available on Google Play.
To see how it works, you can view one created for a very mischievous cat named Ollie by Golly at bit.ly/PNPsanta. A screenshot is shown.
It doesn’t cost anything, and the results are a chuckle. Not to mention, the look on a child's face when Santa is speaking to them really is priceless.
