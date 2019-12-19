"Santa's little helper is at it again for the second year," proud grandmother Brenda McKune posted on Facebook about her 8-year-old grandson, Dante Williams, son of Cliff Williams.
Dante saves pennies all year long to be able to buy Christmas presents for other children through the Wishing Tree program, where children in need write gift requests on paper bell ornaments, which are hung on Christmas Wishing Trees in local businesses. People pick a tag off the tree, buy the requested present, and turn it in at a Wishing Tree collection center.
"We're so proud of him," Brenda declared. "Last year he collected $96, this year it was $142. He tried harder, and it shows. He filled all the wishes for nine children, and even got candy canes. He was so proud."
Dante is pictured, inset, with last year's haul, and this year with his grandpa, Lewis McKune.
"You know, Santa works hard," she added, "and just needs help, like others do, sometimes. Right? Sometimes he can't find some houses." And that's where Dante comes in.
By the way, Dante has already started saving again. "Grandma," he told Brenda, "We gotta beat this amount next year." There's no doubt he'll do just that.
