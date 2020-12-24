Well, it’s that time of year again, and the North American Aerospace Defense Command is on the job, officially tracking Santa‘s arrival at noradsanta.org
So how did NORAD get involved? A 1955 Sears, Roebuck & Co. advertisement printed the phone number for kids to call Santa, with one caveat: “Kiddies, be sure and dial the correct number.”
Well, one kid mis-dialed and called NORAD’s commander-in-chief Col. Harry Shoup‘s operations hotline instead. Unfortunately, it was during the Cold War.
When first asked if he was Santa, the startled colonel replied, “There may be a guy called Santa Claus, at the North Pole, but he’s not the one I worry about coming from that direction.” The poor kid on the other end must have been flabbergasted.
Even so, Shoup’s staff added Santa’s sleigh to the map used to track unidentified aircraft, and the annual happy tradition was born (bit.ly/SmithNorad).
These days, Santa is tracked by reindeer Rudolph‘s bright red nose, which gives off an infrared signature — similar to that of a missile launch, apparently — allowing the defense command satellites to detect the location of Santa’s sleigh.
Don’t have a computer or smartphone? Never fear, you can call 877-HiNORAD for Santa’s up-to-date location. And to all, a good night!
