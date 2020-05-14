In case you're not aware of it, Monday was the 70th anniversary of the internationally known May 11, 1950 Trent UFO sighting, which took place near McMinnville.
Spotted initially by Mrs. Trent, she called for her husband, Paul, who got the camera and took the two photos of the 20- to 30-foot diameter saucer-like object that have caused an "is-it-fake-or-real" controversy ever since. One of the photos is shown, courtesy of UFOCasebook.com (bit.ly/TrentsUFO)
According to a Life Magazine story in June 1950 (bit.ly/LifeTrent), the seemingly unflappable farmer started that roll of film the previous winter, and waited until finishing the roll on Mother's Day to take it to be developed. Someone told him to take his UFO photos to the local newspaper, and the news exploded from there.
"No more can be said for (the photos) that the man who took them is an honest individual, and that the negatives show no signs of having been tampered with," Life concluded. "If any other flying saucers turn up, Farmer Trent will photograph them if he can, and we may get a look at the pictures sometime around next Christmas."
(0) comments
