"Do you love the 'Kindergarten Cop' murals at Astor Elementary School?" Astoria artist Judith Niland (pictured) wants to know. "I do! I painted them with the help of friends!" she explained "And repainted three times! But soon they will be gone."
Why? The renovations planned at the school include destroying the whimsical murals, which have made so many smile. Want to express your dismay? Here's your chance:
"Craig Hoppes, superintendent of Astoria schools, would like to meet with community members who are interested in an update on the (school) facility bond," Judith wrote. The meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 2 at Astoria High School.
"Personally" Judith added, "I am saddened by this loss of what is a piece of iconic local public art and Astoria history. And if you are, too, speak up. Hope to see you there!"
