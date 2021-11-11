• The four-masted ship Falls of Clyde came down the river at 3 p.m. yesterday … She will go to sea today.
Note: Believe it or not, this iron-hulled tall ship, built in 1878 at the port of Glasgow, Scotland, is still afloat, and moored in Honolulu.
But not for long, if the Honolulu Harbors Division has anything to say about it. They impounded the ship in 2016, calling it "derelict," and unsuccessfully tried to auction it off.
Their plan is to scuttle (sink) this historic vessel, which has been a Honolulu landmark and museum ship. In 1989, she was even named a National Historic Landmark by the National Park Service.
She was the first, and now last, of eight sister ships; the others were lost at sea or destroyed during the world wars. The Falls of Clyde is also one of the last sail-driven oil tankers. She is pictured in her former glory.
After a close call in 2008, she was rescued when a local group, the Friends of Falls of Clyde, a nonprofit, was formed to buy her. But now the vessel has come full circle, is in poor shape again, and is threatened with being scuttled again.
However, another organization, the Falls of Clyde International LTD, in Scotland, wants to save her, and is raising money to do so. If you're interested, you can donate at foci.scot
Saving her from being destroyed — which is imminent, if the Harbors Division auctions her off — would then mean getting her back home to Scotland.
The plan is to rebuild her and restore the rigging, making her a green energy teaching ship to "sail the oceans of the world."