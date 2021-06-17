"In 1883 and 1922 Astoria had two major fires that destroyed Astoria's infrastructure," Don Kelly of the Northwest Artifact Recovery Team wrote. "To clean up this debris, some of it was pushed into the Columbia River to clear the area to rebuild …
"As I was metal detecting along the banks, and into a field which was once under water, I dug up an old crusty piece of iron with initials inscribed upon it. It was destroyed and somewhat mangled, but I needed to know more!
"Once researching this piece, I found it to be from an old Dodge Brothers car circa 1915. I would almost bet this is one of those vehicles that on Dec. 8, 1922, burned up and was destroyed in that 1922 fire."
The photo of the fire aftermath is courtesy of the Clatsop County Historical Society.
John and Horace Dodge, despite their automotive skills and business acumen, weren't desk-bound businessmen. They were known for being quick-tempered, even with each other. Business-wise, they often clashed with Henry Ford during their 15-year relationship.
In July 1914, they formed the Dodge Brothers Motor Car Co. The first Dodge Brothers car rolled out of their factory in November 1914; they are pictured, sitting in it.
Only 249 were produced that year, but in 1915, 45,000 cars were sold, and the model was considered a great success. By 1920, Dodge Brothers were second place in the automotive industry, but, unfortunately, that was the same year both brothers died.
The emblem Don found is unusual, indeed, as the early DB entwined initials theme is octagonal-shaped, not circular, as most were.
"Gotta love dirt fishin'," he added, "and saving history!" (bit.ly/DodgeBro, dodgemotorcar.com)