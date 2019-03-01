The Tillamook Animal Shelter (@TillamookAnimalShelter) recently posted on Facebook about the ordeal of Rosie the dog. It started when her owner got lost while driving his van in the snow in Tillamook State Forest.
He hiked out, leaving Rosie behind; fortunately, a paramedic happened to find him, and he wound up in a hospital. He was able to give a general area of where his van got stranded, and mentioned he had left his dog there.
The snow was too deep (2 to 3 feet) for law enforcement vehicles, so paramedic Nick Watts led the charge to rescue Rosie, and tried reach her twice. He was unsuccessful both times; the snow was too deep, and the weather iffy. He was worried he wouldn’t get there in time to save her. Fortunately, he happened to come across Elijah Arvin, a Tillamook Public Utilities District worker, who had a Kubota side-by-side that could make the trip, and asked for his help.
By the time they were finally able to get to her, Rosie had been starving in the freezing van for two days. She was immediately transported to Nehalem Animal Healing, where she was treated for emaciation and dehydration. Rosie responded quickly.
But what to do with Rosie for the long term? Her old owner apparently didn’t want her, so the shelter put out the word that she would need a foster family. But first, one thing needed to be checked.
“As we do with all dogs, we ran the microchip to see if it was registered,” the shelter posted on Facebook. “Within a minute or two of posting the found dog notice on the microchip page, I got a call. Rosie’s original owner.
“Things had happened, her dog ended up getting adopted by someone else. She hadn’t stopped hoping that she would one day see her dog again. So, yesterday Rosie’s family came to take her home.
“Rosie is one happy dog. It took her about a second to realize she wasn’t just coming out to meet another person. You could see the wonder in her eyes as she realized her family had found her. Finally.”
