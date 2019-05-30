Item on eBay: “Autographed Siding Off The Goonies House” (bit.ly/goonsiding). It’s a 4-by-8-inch piece, and the eBay photo is shown. As of this writing, on Tuesday, the bids are up to $460.
“So, you may know the Goonie house is under construction,” the seller wrote. “Unfortunately, they have uncovered additional damage while doing the updates.
“(The owner) has sent me all the siding that came off the house. I have the first piece signed by Sean Astin, Corey Feldman and Jon Key Quan. All the money is going straight to her to offset the cost of the renovations. So you can truly Save the Goondocks!”
This auction ended Wednesday. Goonie fans: Stay tuned for more Goondocks auctions!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.