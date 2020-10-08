Fun rerun: DIY Photography reports that an octopus at an aquarium in New Zealand named "Rambo" is the world’s first octographer (tinyurl.com/octoshot), and it only took her (yes, Rambo is a female) three tries to learn how to use the camera. She is pictured in a screenshot, courtesy of Sony New Zealand, who designed the camera.
Rambo charges $2 a pop for a visitor to her tank to have their portrait taken, and the fees are used to offset aquarium expenses. Hopefully they at least toss her a fat, tasty crab or two now and then for her efforts. (In One Ear, 4/12/2016).
