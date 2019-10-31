Rumors abound that Fort Stevens State Park, especially Battery Russell, is haunted. There are tales of a young man with a flashlight looking for enemy soldiers, another in a soldier's uniform, carrying a knife, strange noises, giggling and cold spots.
The HauntedPlaces.org website (bit.ly/FortBoo) has several reports from those who've been scared out of their knickers at the park:
• C. Roberts: "… We left right around dusk on that June day and we heard someone yell 'fire,' and we actually heard the cannon boom, and the ground shook, too. We ran to our car, and then we saw the guy with the lantern follow us almost to the parking lot."
• Tamera Thorn: "… I was walking through Battery Clark with a friend of mine one day, looking around, when we saw a dark figure float across the hall in front of us …"
• Marian: "… We visited the old Battery Russell, and we could hear voices faintly ... I could 'smell' the firing guns …"
• Lynne Coughlin: "My son, Alex and I walked through the bunkers, (and) you can hear people talking in hushed tones (but) no one around tourist-wise … we felt as if we were being watched by hundreds of eyes …"
• NickTurner: "One time we we pulled up to unpack at our campsite, and as I reached for the door handle my arm was scratched. Three 3- to 4-inch parallel thin bloody lines on the bottom of my forearm. We were around blackberry bushes and I would say that was the culprit … but I hadn’t gotten out of the car yet."
• Katrina Brown: "… I went inside a building and took a video. … At the end of the video I was by some stairs, and you hear what seems like a girl saying 'yeah' and giggling. There was nobody around but me. … I definitely felt something around me when I was walking."
A Halloween visit to the park just might be in order.
