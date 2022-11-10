Ear: Lon

In view of the rough weather of late, a few words are in order from Lon Haynes, who served in the Coast Guard from 1953 to 1957 and spent 20 months at Tillamook Rock Lighthouse, where the waves often reached the top of the rock, 96 feet above sea level, and the light room, 126 feet high.

"For those who comment on how scary the waves crashing over the lighthouse must have been: Actually it was a comforting sound, much like the foghorn. When the wave hit the base of the rock there was a muffled 'whump' sound, followed by a two second pause before the water fell onto the double roof. The main rooftop was over a 5-foot attic, which housed thousands of magazines from pre-World War II to the mid- 1950s.

