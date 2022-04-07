A glimpse of pioneer life:George W. Wilson was born in 1866 in a log house in Bay Center in what was then Washington Territory. He was still living on 320 acres of the original claim when he was interviewed for "Told by the Pioneers" (1938). Part of his tale was reminiscing about his school days.
"A small school house was built on the claim, a one-room affair, very crudely constructed," he recalled. "When I was 9 years old, I attended this school, together with my sister and two brothers. I remember the building had a window in one end, and we could see daylight through the cracks in the walls.
"We had a two-months' term, and father paid the teacher $14 a month (about $410 today) … Our school was quite different from the schools of today. We had to cut our own wood, and help keep things going, but still found time to make bows and arrows and have sport, shooting at marks.
"The Native Americans showed us how to make these things … I used to watch them cut big cedar logs, and dig out their canoes in which they traveled over the bay, and across the river, to gather oysters off the mud flats.
"… When I was born," he added, "there were only a handful of people in the county, or territory, but I have lived to see wonderful developments, with numerous towns, and thousands of people in this once almost-barren region."