More than a decade ago, Brenda McKune of Warrenton woke up at 2:11 a.m. with an idea to help others in need — a 12-hour fundraiser and "crop" for scrapbook fans.
What brought on this brainstorm was an earlier visit to Fred Meyer, where she overheard three ladies talking to each other about how they needed to ask for food baskets for the first time to get through the holiday season.
Brenda called the Warrenton food pantry — only to find out that the shelves were getting bare, which gave her a "heavy heart," but motivated her to step up and help her community.
She organized the first ScrapHunger event on a wing and a prayer, and managed to collect enough to provide food and gifts for 140 needy families. And, she's kept at it every year since.
This year, the ScrapHunger fundraiser is from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Warrenton Grade School, 820 S.W. Cedar Ave. To get in, bring eight nonperishable food items, your craft projects and a soft pillow (you'll need it).
If you're not a scrapbooker, or a crafter, you can still go on over and donate food, it's always appreciated. Want information? Call her at 503-861-8126 or email brendamckune@live.com
Brenda's motto, "Let's help feed those in need," is her inspiration to keep ScrapHunger going every year. "I just love to help people," she said. Now you can help, too.
