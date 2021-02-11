Here's a little morsel that will hopefully improve the odds for Oregon Lottery Scratch-It fans: Pierce Lamb — a senior web developer who works full time while studying for his master's degree in computer science — built a website that updates Scratch-It odds daily, bestoregonscratchits.com
"I am a born and raised Oregonian and currently live in Tigard," he wrote in an email. "I had played exclusively jackpot lottery games for a while and was browsing the Oregon Lottery site (oregonlottery.org) one day and noticed all the data they post about Scratch-Its … Over my winter break, I set to work writing an app to collect this data and soon realized I could re-calculate the daily odds for each Scratch-It and sort them based on the best odds."
All of the data on his site is derived from the Oregon Lottery; the recalculated odds are approximate, based on educated assumptions. Hint: The Scratch-Its with the best odds tend to be the ones with the fewest tickets left in circulation.
"I love playing the lottery," he added. "It's the cheapest form of entertainment on Earth, and when you lose, your money still goes to a good cause."