Nova Innovation's first tide-powered electric vehicle charge point is way off the beaten path, MarineTechnologyNews.com reports. It's on Bluemull Sound, at Cullivoe harbor, on the island of Yell in Shetland, Scotland.
The charge point is actually an addition to the energy services already provided in the area by Nova's tidal turbines, which have been powering Shetland's homes and businesses for five years.
A timely move, since the Scottish government has banned sales of new gas or diesel-powered cars by 2032.
"Our technology generates electricity from the immense power of the seas, and it is changing the way we power our lives," said Simon Forrest, CEO of Nova Innovation, "from how we make a cup of tea to how we travel."
His words reflect Nova's mission, which is "to deliver clean, predictable electricity for clients around the world from tides, estuaries and large river flows."