Ear: Wolf

Did you know the coastal islands of British Columbia have sea wolves? This special subspecies' diet consists almost entirely of whatever they can get from the sea, including barnacles, roe and dead whales, according to treehugger.com.

"The wolves of British Columbia are very different from any other wolves we have ever encountered," photographers Paul Nicklen and Cristina Mittermeier wrote. They went on assignment for National Geographic to study the wolves for several weeks. "Unlike the gray wolves of the B.C. interior or the much larger timber wolves, rain wolves or sea wolves, as they are known, are small and dainty.

