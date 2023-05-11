Did you know the coastal islands of British Columbia have sea wolves? This special subspecies' diet consists almost entirely of whatever they can get from the sea, including barnacles, roe and dead whales, according to treehugger.com.
"The wolves of British Columbia are very different from any other wolves we have ever encountered," photographers Paul Nicklen and Cristina Mittermeier wrote. They went on assignment for National Geographic to study the wolves for several weeks. "Unlike the gray wolves of the B.C. interior or the much larger timber wolves, rain wolves or sea wolves, as they are known, are small and dainty.
"Unlike any other wolves, these ones don’t mind swimming between islands, sometimes for long distances, but what truly sets them apart is the fact that over 70% of their diet is marine. They patrol the beach during low tide and eat mussels, clams and other marine life. They are also very adept at hunting for salmon as the fish make their way up forest streams. Most impressively, they are able to hunt seals and sea lions."
Coastal First Nations and the Raincoast Conservation Foundation have partnered to protect the sea wolves, which were threatened by hunting and logging. "The fact that today there are plenty of sea wolves with white muzzles in the Heiltsuk territory," canadiangeographic.ca said, "is a beautiful and powerful testament to their longevity on the coast." (Photo: Paul Nicklen)