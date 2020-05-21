"We have been tracking this cute Guadalupe fur seal as it makes its way up the Oregon Coast," the Seaside Aquarium posted May 14, on its Facebook page with the photo shown. The aquarium is part of the Marine Mammal Stranding Network.
By the time he reached Cannon Beach, "the fur seal was very tired and appeared to be dehydrated," the aquarium's Tiffany Boothe told Oregon Beach Connection (bit.ly/OBCseal).
"Usually with pinnipeds (seals and sea lions) on the Oregon Coast, the policy is not to pick them up or do rehabilitation. But with Guadaulpe fur seals, since their population is estimated to be only around 32,000 individuals, special exceptions are made for this species."
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration gave its approval, and the aquarium staff captured the pup, who was transferred to Casey Mclean of SR3 Sealife Response in Seattle, then to World Vets in Gig Harbor, Washington.
Eventually he will head to the Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito, California — his last stop until he's ready to be released into the wild.
