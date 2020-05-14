A glimpse of summer past in Seaview, Washington, from The Daily Astorian, May 15, 1881:
Ilwaco, Washington Territory: Seeing the notice in your paper that you wished all who kept pleasure resorts to let you know, we opened our house July 8, 1878, and can accommodate this year 70 guests at one time … Price of board per week is $10 ($251 today).
The distance from the steamboat landing is one and three-fourths miles. We have one of the finest beaches on the coast for carriage driving; the fishing is good, hunting is excellent; and Baker's Bay for sailboat excursions; also Shoalwater Bay, which will be connected with a good road. … Then we will have access to mountain streams that flow into the bay, which are stocked with mountain trout. We also have clams, crabs and oysters in abundance.
J.L. Stout, Proprietor, Sea View House
