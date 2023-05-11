Ear: Hiroshima

Oregon Community Trees and the Oregon Department of Forestry awarded Vernonia resident Michael Calhoun the annual statewide Oregon Urban & Community Forestry Award for planting a Hiroshima ginkgo peace tree in Vernonia, thechiefnews.com reports.

"There is a survivor of World War II, a survivor of the Hiroshima bombing ,” Calhoun told The Chief. "(Hideko Tamura-Snider) brought seeds of these trees, mainly ginkgo trees, that survived the bombing of Hiroshima, and they were germinated in Oregon, and then distributed to different communities. And I, starting about two years ago, wanted to bring that to my hometown of Vernonia; I thought it was an incredible story."

Elleda Wilson