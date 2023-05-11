Oregon Community Trees and the Oregon Department of Forestry awarded Vernonia resident Michael Calhoun the annual statewide Oregon Urban & Community Forestry Award for planting a Hiroshima ginkgo peace tree in Vernonia, thechiefnews.com reports.
"There is a survivor of World War II, a survivor of the Hiroshima bombing ,” Calhoun told The Chief. "(Hideko Tamura-Snider) brought seeds of these trees, mainly ginkgo trees, that survived the bombing of Hiroshima, and they were germinated in Oregon, and then distributed to different communities. And I, starting about two years ago, wanted to bring that to my hometown of Vernonia; I thought it was an incredible story."
"Two flood events, we didn't know after the second one, what's the future of our town," he explained. "And then this tree from Hiroshima, and their story of resiliency ... that's one of the reasons I brought it to Vernonia."
But getting a tree was no easy task. "It wasn't just, 'hey, let’s do this,' it's the whole channel," Calhoun recalled. Finally, in August 2022, Vernonia held a Hiroshima tree-dedicating ceremony.
"I am honored to have received this award," Calhoun wrote in an email, "and thank the Oregon Department of Forestry and Oregon Community Trees for the recognition. This tree represents resiliency and peace, which every community strives for."
"My hope is that people will learn from this story in Vernonia," he added, "and use it to make a positive impact in their hometown." (Photo: thechiefnews.com)