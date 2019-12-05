If you are having a dull day today, here are a few things to celebrate, courtesy of nationaldaycalendar.com:
• It's National Sacher Torte Day. The Sacher Torte is a very fancy, very specific chocolate cake specialty in Vienna. Just buy a decadent chocolate cake. That should work.
• Don't forget International Ninja Day, so you can dress and act like a ninja. Or maybe just relax, watch a ninja movie instead, and let them do all the work.
• After all that excitement, you'll be glad to know it's also Bathtub Party Day. This seems pretty self-explanatory, and restful, and would probably go well with champagne — except if you use the contraption pictured.
