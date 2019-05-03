‘This insanely beautiful dark morph Red-Tailed Hawk was found on the side of the road in very bad shape,” the Wildlife Center of the North Coast posted on its Facebook page. “The gentleman who stopped to check on him didn’t think he’d even make it to our doorstep, and on arrival, we honestly weren’t sure how good his chances were.
“We opened the transport box to find him lying on his back, mostly unresponsive and covered in feather lice. (Yes, it’s totally a thing.) The ultimate culprit? Rodenticide poisoning. This poor fellow at some point enjoyed a tasty meal that included a nasty side of rat poison.”
“Unfortunately, the effects in raptors tend to be much slower and more agonizing than they are to the rodents they’re intended to kill,” the post explained. “The poison leaves the raptor severely impaired and unable to hunt, ultimately rendering them emaciated, dehydrated and terribly confused.”
This hawk’s plight serves as a sad reminder that putting out poison can very likely wound or kill other animals in addition to the ones the poison was intended for.
But, as you can see from the before and after photos (courtesy of the wildlife center), the hawk is making amazing progress. WCNC not only hopes you’ll “send good vibes for continued healing,” but also donate at coastwildlife.org so they can continue their mission of helping wounded wildlife like this hawk.
