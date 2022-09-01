Clatsop County local and father of two, Cody Blocker, 25, was injured in a horrific body surfing accident on Aug. 23 while he and his wife, Megan, were in Mexico.
"He dove into a wave that hit him with enough force that it broke his vertebrae at C6, and C7, and caused them to slide into his spine, impinging the blood flow," his mother-in-law, Julie Hogan, posted on Facebook on Aug. 24. "Cody came up and was able to call for help and was pulled from the water.
"A doctor on vacation was nearby and stabilized him while waiting on an ambulance. Their resort is only a few minutes from a private hospital where they have access to surgeons and spinal cord specialist.
"They performed emergency surgery and removed bone to alleviate compression on his spine and were able to establish blood flow back to that area of the spine … We are so grateful for the miracles that have already happened, and … appreciate the outpouring of love and support from our awesome community!"
A GoFundMe page, set up by family friend Riley Hawksford of Seaside, is at bit.ly/HelpCodyB. Also, there are donation jars in several Astoria businesses.
Cody has made it safely to San Diego, where it was confirmed that more surgeries are needed. "Thank you," Riley wrote in an update, "for all you have done to get Cody back to the U.S."
"We ask for continued prayers," Julie added, "and sending of positive and good healing energy!"