Need a fine art fix? The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, which has over 34,000 artworks in its collection, is only a text away.
Text "send me (whatever)" to 57251, keeping it as simple as possible, and see what happens. For example, some sample requests are "send me something purple" or "send me trees." Shown, a reply to "send me ocean," Sibyl Anikeef's "Little Sur River Mouth No. 2" circa 1940.
This sure beats the alternative. The museum's website (sfmoma.org) says: "If you were to walk past each artwork currently on view, you would walk almost 7 miles. To show the museum's entire collection at once would require the construction of another 17 SFMOMAs, and you would need to walk the equivalent of 121.3 miles to see each piece."
