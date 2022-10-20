From the Cape Hancock Record in The Daily Astorian, Oct. 20, 1882:
• … The barque Viola is still in the bay. There is an interesting case of shanghaiing among her crew.
One man named John Rice, who recently arrived from Sidney on the Cumbrian, claims that he left the Viola at Astoria, and took lodgings at Mrs. Collins' boarding house, Philadelphia Beer Depot, on the waterfront.
After being ashore only two hours, he was induced by a runner , Hughey McCormick, to sign another man's name to the Viola's crew list. It was represented that the man was ill in bed and unable to sign.
The result was that the ill man, named Price, was bundled aboard and was claimed to be a legally shipped man. As Price had also signed an advance note for $75 (about $2,100 now), the captain was loath to part with him…
Note: Astoria in the 1800s was notorious for kidnapping sailors, often too drunk or drugged to resist, and putting them on ships to serve as crew, often without pay.
TravelAstoria.com notes that some researchers think as many as 1,500 people were shanghaied out of Oregon each year, and both Portland and Astoria were notorious for such shanghai shenanigans.
One hive of such activity, on the river side of Commercial Street, between 14th and 15th Streets, was Bridget Grant’s seaman's boarding house, in business for nearly 30 years.
Infamous shanghaier Jim Turk also had a seaman's boarding house in Astoria, that he ran with his sons. It was near Bridget Grant's, but across the street between 15th and 16th streets.
Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column. Contact her at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com.
