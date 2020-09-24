Last week this column ran a request for information about the Paul Bunyan lumberjack sign that used to be above the Oney's Restaurant sign on U.S. Highway 26 in Elsie.
Diane Jette's goal is to find out more about the sign, who owns it now, and hopefully rescue it and restore it to "a position of respect."
Well, one piece of the puzzle has turned up, courtesy of local artist Joanne Brown.
"Incidentally, I and my ex-husband, Liam Dunne, restored that sign in the late 1990s," Joanne recalled. "I love old signs, so while I was there, I was looking for any hint of who did it, when it was done, etc., but I saw no credit, signature, logo or anything.
"The person who started the project was Jake Jacobs. He was wonderful, and so excited about helping his friend out. We rented a scissor-lift, and we had to take a kerosene heater up there. We had to blow on the sign as we worked. It was just so cold!
"It was dry out, though, and they were short wintry days. We had to use so much Bondo!" Joanne's before and after photos are shown.
"We had fun," she added, "it only took a couple of days."
If anyone has any more information about the sign, or its origin, please contact the Ear at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.