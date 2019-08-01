The winners of the annual wife-carrying championships July 6 in Sonkajarviare, Finland, are the same Lithuanian couple who won last year, Vytautas Kirkliauskas and his wife, Neringa Kirkliauskiene, Fox News reports (bit.ly/wiferace). They are pictured, courtesy of AP/David Keyton.
The woman must be over age 17, and weigh at least 108 pounds; the prize is the wife’s weight in beer, AP reports. If the man is unmarried, no problem, it’s pefectly OK to “steal a neigbor’s wife.”
Kirkliauskas carried his spouse, strapped to his back, over a 278-yard obstacle course in one minute, 6.72 seconds, competing against couples from more than a dozen countries. “After the second obstacle I thought I wouldn’t make it, but it’s a great result,” he said. “My wife,” he noted, “she is the best.”
