A little post-election tidbit: Pictured, courtesy of the Oregon Historical Society (bit.ly/OHSabigail), Multnomah Country Clerk John B. Coffey with suffragette Abigail Scott Duniway (1834-1915). She is signing a precinct voter registration book, making her the first Oregon woman to register to vote. The photo ran in The Oregonian on Feb. 15, 1913.
Incidentally, her first book, "Captain Gray's Company, or, Crossing the plains and living in Oregon," published in 1859, was also the first novel to be written in the Pacific Northwest (bit.ly/EBabigail).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.