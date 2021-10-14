"You may know a familiar face from reading to children at Astor Elementary School, advocating for education at Astoria City Council meetings or knocking on your door to renew your Astoria Downtown Historic District Association membership," Jessamyn West posted on the association's Facebook page.
"I know her as the person who, when I see her take her glasses off and lean forward, I instantly feel better about the task at hand — no matter what it is, Patsy Oser is there to help."
"People like Patsy do things without expectation of recognition — they are generous, driven and care about the place they live in. Well, this week the state took notice of everything Patsy does … and awarded her" the Oregon Main Street "Volunteers on Main" award.
"This is a huge deal, and I was crying as I watched her accept the honor — this woman who worked as a teacher in Chicago for decades, has served as ADHDA's board president … and continues to devote her time to making Astoria a wonderful place to be," Jessamyn continued.
"I read to 22 classes a week for eight years, about 1,500 stories a year …" Patsy commented. "Astoria is a wonderfully welcoming place. My husband, David, and I are happy to be here. We are delighted to be so involved. We have made many wonderful friends."
"Patsy," Jessamyn added, "ADHDA loves you, and thanks you for everything you do, and everything you are."