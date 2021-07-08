In early July 1849, Capt. Francis Menes, at the helm of the French bark L'etoile de Matin (The Morning Star), arrived at the Columbia River Bar. He waited seven days days for a bar pilot, but no one showed up. That's because the only local bar pilot had drowned in San Francisco Bay. Famed Capt. George Flavel wasn't licensed until 1851.
Menes crossed the bar on his own in 1847, so on July 11 he gave it another try. What he didn't realize was that the river carried vast quantities of sediment to its mouth, which formed constantly shifting sandbars on the bar, making maps useless.
The ship quickly ran aground in 16 feet of water. There she sat for nine hours, pummeled by the heavy seas around her. Lowering the lifeboats was a tragic fiasco; one man drowned, and all of the lifeboats were lost. Eventually, the keel and rudder broke off, and the ship — with the pumps broken and everyone terrified, but still aboard — drifted into Baker's Bay.
Capt. Alexander Lattie Sr., a river pilot, arrived on the scene and brought help. They spent 20 hours bailing and pumping, and by constructing an emergency box rudder, managed to take the ship safely to Portland.
The cargo, which belonged to Capt. Menes, was mostly saved, and he opened a store in Oregon City. The ship did not fare as well; the hull was sold, and later burned for its iron and copper. (tinyurl.com/letoile-1, tinyurl.com/letoile-3, tinyurl.com/letoile-4)