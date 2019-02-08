A little more shipping news from the same edition of The Daily Morning Astorian:
• The channel cut through Sand Island a few weeks ago is washing away in the vicinity of the Great Republic wreck. The huge walking beam, which for six years has loomed up in ghastly remembrance of the disaster, sank into the sand last Thursday, and can now only be seen at extreme low tide.
Note: The sidewheeler Great Republic (pictured), at the time the largest passenger vessel on the West Coast, grounded on Sand Island on April 18, 1879. Fortunately, more than 1,000 people were successfully rescued, but the last 11 crewmen to leave were not so lucky; they drowned when their lifeboat overturned. (bit.ly/GrRepub)
• The English bark Montgomery Castle, arrived in yesterday 45 days from Autofogasto (Chile). She … is of more than passing interest to Astorians, for she is the first iron ship that ever entered the Columbia river. It was in the year 1870, and at the time she was a wonder. People came from Clatsop plains and other parts of the county, and when she went to Portland they thronged from all parts to see the ship built of iron that had come into the Columbia river.
The exact date of her entry is not attainable. E. A. Noyes, the O. R. & N. Co.’s agent, says that he crossed the bar on July 8th, 1870, and she was lying here then, at what was above the city, and is an object of interest.
Note: In 1843, the British ship, Great Britain, was the first ship to be built solely of wrought iron. Around the 1880s, ship builders started using steel, instead. The four-masted bark Peter Iredale, built in 1890, was built of both iron and steel. (bit.ly/shiphist)
