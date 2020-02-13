Lindblad Expeditions, the cruise operator for National Geographic Expeditions, announced recently that it has become "the first self-disinfecting fleet in the cruise industry" (bit.ly/byebugz).
How? By applying ACT CleanCoat. Created by Danish company ACT.Global as part of their Premium Purity program, the coating will banish bacteria, viruses, mold and airborne allergens. One of the ships is shown, courtesy of Lindblad Expeditions.
Lindblad's press release says "the antibacterial spray is transparent, odorless, and activated by light, and protects a room like an invisible insulation — plus purifies and deodorizes the air for up to one year." Fabulous or scary? You decide.
