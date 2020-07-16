‘Last Sunday when I stepped into the public restroom (on Exchange Street), there was a sign that invited people to take what they needed,” Astoria Sunday Market Executive Director Cyndi Mudge posted on Facebook recently.
“That day, I needed strength,” she wrote. “These signs also appear in a variety of other unlikely places throughout town.” Cyndi’s photo of the sign she spotted is shown. Last summer, by the end of the day during Sunday Market, most of the tabs in the public ladies’ room had been taken. But who was putting up the signs has always been a mystery.
“Our own Jen Loper (pictured) from Zen Living Arts has been quietly — and up until now, anonymously — sharing these messages for a few years,” Cyndi added. “So go ahead. When you see this sign … be kind to yourself and take what you need. I’ll need strength again today.”
