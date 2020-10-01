"'Shrill' is happening, 2020 be damned!" the Simon Max Hill Casting Facebook post exclaimed. Yes, they are looking for extras (background), stand-ins and photo doubles for season three, filming in Portland. The pay is $13.25 an hour, and shooting begins in October.
"Shrill" stars Saturday Night Live's Aidy Bryant, and is based on Lindy West's memoir, "Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman."
"The show will be looking for people of all shapes, sizes, orientations, ethnicities and abilities," the blurb says, "to create a truthful and realistic Portland setting for a woman who wants to change her life, not her body."
To apply, go to the Adam and the Backgrounds website, bit.ly/Adam_Shrill. Be sure to upload lots of photos. Parents can apply for their younger-than-18 kids at tinyurl.com/shrill3kids.
"Things will be a little trickier due to COVID protocols," the blurb advises. "One sneaky bonus of doing extra work on the show is: Free COVID test! Your nostrils will never be the same."
