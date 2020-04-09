Astorian Jennifer Lindstrom found this little critter, shown in her photo, in an unusual spot: On the side of the road, near downtown Astoria. She left it alone, but wondered if perhaps it was a reptile — a skink, perhaps?
So, an inquiry to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife was in order. "It looks like a northwestern salamander (Ambystoma gracile)," Rick Boatner of the department explained.
"Northwest salamanders are mostly terrestrial in their adult stage, and fairly common. We don't see them much, because they like to stay underground in burrows, in rotting logs or rodent burrows. Sometimes they do come out in the spring on rainy nights."
You have to wonder what it was doing so close to downtown, in the daylight, and how it got there. "A shy little thing it was," Jennifer noted.
