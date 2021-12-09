The Dec. 11, 1922, Morning Oregonian noted "sights and incidents" of the Great Astoria Fire:
• The streets are covered with slush and snow. The pedestrian out after nightfall is constantly being halted by guards. And, as a result of these conditions, the fellows who operate taxicabs between the railroad station and the edge of the burned district, a matter of some eight or 10 blocks, are reaping a harvest by charging 75 cents (about $12 now) for the short haul. Jesse James had nothing on Astoria taximen.
• One optimistic Astorian opened up for business yesterday in an automobile. With a stock of candles, cigars and tobacco arranged on shelves built in the tonneau (rear pull-out seating compartment) of his car, he took up a stand at a street corner and did a brisk business.
• … They saved the canaries but forgot the furniture: Mrs. J. A. Sampleter's residence, one of the few destroyed, was attacked by fire at about 8 o'clock Friday morning. With her mother, Mrs. Sampleter managed to save her four canaries. They were all that was taken from the home. The woman and her mother are now being cared for by friends.
• The soft drink stand is under the official ban in Astoria. All such resorts were closed by police order last night, and will remain closed until complete order is restored … The Astoria force is taking no chances with booze or radicals. (Photo courtesy of the Clatsop County Historical Society)